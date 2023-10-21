11,371 Shares in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of ON by 114.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887,034 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in ON by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,660,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,032 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ON by 1,022.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,542,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,800 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON by 77.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,095,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,099,000 after buying an additional 2,223,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of ON by 2,918.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,844,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,226,000 after buying an additional 1,783,100 shares during the period. 18.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ONON shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of ON from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ON from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.16.

ON Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ONON opened at $25.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.22. On Holding AG has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $37.08.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). ON had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $444.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Profile

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

