13,230 Shares in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Bought by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,230 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 908,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,242,000 after buying an additional 23,689 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 179,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,193,000 after buying an additional 40,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 92.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 34,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $33.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $47.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.82.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $323.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

