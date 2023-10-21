56,187 Shares in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 56,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in HF Sinclair by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $284,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,145.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:DINO opened at $56.16 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $66.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.51.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.33. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.28%.

About HF Sinclair

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.