87,812 Shares in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,000. KBC Group NV owned 0.05% of New York Times at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in New York Times by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Times by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Times by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at about $476,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Times alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

New York Times Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE NYT opened at $41.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.26. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $28.16 and a 52 week high of $45.30.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $590.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.56 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 14.81%. New York Times’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New York Times news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $375,955.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 101,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,497,792.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other New York Times news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $375,955.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 101,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,497,792.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 8,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $372,164.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,298. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About New York Times

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.