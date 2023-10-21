Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADNT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Adient from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

In other Adient news, EVP James Conklin sold 909 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $40,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Adient by 45.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 24,213 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Adient by 11.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adient by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,197,000 after buying an additional 167,887 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter worth about $2,433,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $34.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 2.78. Adient has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.12.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adient will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

