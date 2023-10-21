AES (NYSE:AES) PT Lowered to $17.00

AES (NYSE:AES – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of AES from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.10.

AES Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AES stock opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. AES has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.76.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). AES had a positive return on equity of 36.65% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AES will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. AES’s payout ratio is currently -108.19%.

Insider Activity at AES

In other news, Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,126.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,126.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alain Monie acquired 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at $524,805.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in AES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in AES by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 168,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AES by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 470,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,338 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AES

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

