Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Aethlon Medical Trading Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $1.53 on Thursday. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The company has a market cap of $3.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25.
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.90) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Aethlon Medical Company Profile
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
