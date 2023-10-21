Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $1.53 on Thursday. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The company has a market cap of $3.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.90) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 558,596 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

