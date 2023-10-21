Agilysys (AGYS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Agilysys has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Agilysys Stock Performance

AGYS opened at $64.45 on Friday. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $52.25 and a 1 year high of $88.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 149.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Agilysys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $70,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,145.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Agilysys by 751.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agilysys by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Agilysys by 1,436.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

