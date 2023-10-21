Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Airbus Stock Down 1.8 %

Airbus stock opened at $31.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.80. Airbus has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $17.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.18 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 30.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbus will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

