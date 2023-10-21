Albertsons Companies’ (ACI) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $27.25 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Albertsons Companies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ACI stock opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.81. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 106.93% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth $46,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

