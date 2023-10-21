Albertsons Companies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 10,003 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 300% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,499 put options.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

ACI opened at $22.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.81. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.55.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 106.93%. The business had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

