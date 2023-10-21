Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$26.00 to C$21.00. The stock traded as low as C$16.56 and last traded at C$16.58, with a volume of 531471 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.65.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$32.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Desjardins set a C$24.00 price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$26.50 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

