Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,927,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,056,478,000 after buying an additional 1,230,697 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 94,153.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,261,537,000 after buying an additional 200,345,509 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after buying an additional 19,612,974 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,490,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,435,034,000 after buying an additional 2,041,609 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,530,462. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $136.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.68. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $142.38. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.