Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $135.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.97. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $141.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.27.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,530,462 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

