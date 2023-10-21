Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (TSE:ARR)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 16th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.24.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Laurentian set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$10.75 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altius Renewable Royalties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.96.

TSE:ARR opened at C$7.12 on Thursday. Altius Renewable Royalties has a twelve month low of C$7.10 and a twelve month high of C$10.05. The company has a current ratio of 249.11, a quick ratio of 102.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.69. The firm has a market cap of C$219.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -712.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.73 million. Altius Renewable Royalties had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 23.16%.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, holds interest in the royalties and investments in renewable energy projects. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company operates wind, solar, battery storage, and other types of renewable energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

