Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $180.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $165.21.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $125.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $145.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.