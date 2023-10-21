Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $70.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ambarella traded as low as $50.19 and last traded at $50.25, with a volume of 131509 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.55.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AMBA. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

In other Ambarella news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 777 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total transaction of $45,508.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,172.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Ambarella news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 777 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total transaction of $45,508.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,172.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,484 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $85,033.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,893,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,576 shares of company stock worth $606,992. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 118,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,187,000 after acquiring an additional 25,536 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. SWS Partners increased its holdings in Ambarella by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 55,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth $1,439,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.22 and its 200 day moving average is $69.84.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.02 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 33.72% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

