American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for American Axle & Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS.
American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.
American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.78 million, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.71.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60,578.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,169,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,948 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,541,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 804.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,835,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,158 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,125,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,959,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,729,000 after acquiring an additional 715,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.
In other American Axle & Manufacturing news, VP Terri M. Kemp sold 40,000 shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 216,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.
