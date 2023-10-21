American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for American Axle & Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

View Our Latest Report on American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.78 million, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60,578.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,169,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,948 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,541,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 804.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,835,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,158 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,125,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,959,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,729,000 after acquiring an additional 715,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Axle & Manufacturing news, VP Terri M. Kemp sold 40,000 shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 216,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.