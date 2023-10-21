American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.41.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.50.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,951,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,861,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,481,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 938,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 74,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 64,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

