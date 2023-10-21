American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AEL. Raymond James lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $53.15 on Thursday. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.59.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $851.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 600.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Equity Investment Life

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 16,248 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $866,343.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 16,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $866,343.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 97,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $5,244,720.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 563,299 shares of company stock valued at $30,415,632. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Equity Investment Life

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,512,000 after purchasing an additional 49,702 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,253,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,109,000 after purchasing an additional 85,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,313,000 after acquiring an additional 142,611 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 3.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,522,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,426,000 after acquiring an additional 78,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 13.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,086,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,736,000 after acquiring an additional 254,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

(Get Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.