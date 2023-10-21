AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMN. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth $1,421,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 0.5 %

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $73.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.10 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $991.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 42.90%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.17.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

