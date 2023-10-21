Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.04.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

ADI opened at $166.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices has a one year low of $137.79 and a one year high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $4,432,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 38.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8.5% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

