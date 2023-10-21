Analysts Offer Predictions for GSK plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:GSK)

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for GSK in a research report issued on Monday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.67. The consensus estimate for GSK’s current full-year earnings is $3.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GSK’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. GSK had a net margin of 50.26% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GSK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,553.75.

NYSE GSK opened at $35.60 on Thursday. GSK has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.76.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of GSK by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of GSK by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,462 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of GSK by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of GSK by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 21,783 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.3613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 15.30%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

