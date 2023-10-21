Analysts Set a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Price Target at $19.80

Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AKA shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $36.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of AKA stock opened at $8.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.26. The company has a market cap of $86.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. a.k.a. Brands has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $25.80.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $136.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.45 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 33.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. Equities analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Partners L P boosted its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 71,069,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,189 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP increased its position in a.k.a. Brands by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 112,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,899 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 9.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 361.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 347,800 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, and mnml brands, as well as operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

