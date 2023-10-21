Analysts Set Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Target Price at $186.60

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $166.93 on Monday. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $149.30 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.24. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 620.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,432 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 354.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 562,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $101,937,000 after purchasing an additional 438,993 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $56,734,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 433,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,701,000 after purchasing an additional 229,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after purchasing an additional 195,515 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

