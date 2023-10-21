Analysts Set Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) PT at $60.67

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.31.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Ameresco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ameresco in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Ameresco from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ameresco from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ameresco from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of AMRC opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $29.54 and a 52 week high of $68.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.28.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $327.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.97 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,163 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $108,431.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,252.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,072 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $46,642.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,720 shares in the company, valued at $33,664,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,163 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $108,431.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,670 shares of company stock worth $774,221. Company insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 302.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

