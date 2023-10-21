Analysts Set AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Price Target at $23.40

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $19.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.17. AngloGold Ashanti has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $30.26.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth $1,031,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 32.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,596 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 36,150 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at $461,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 10.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 41,770 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at $2,391,000. 22.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

