Analysts Set BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Price Target at GBX 2,337.86

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,337.86 ($28.56).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BHP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.65) to GBX 2,000 ($24.43) in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.87) to GBX 2,150 ($26.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($28.70) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,320 ($28.34) to GBX 2,550 ($31.15) in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($28.09) to GBX 2,200 ($26.87) in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Shares of BHP stock opened at GBX 2,266 ($27.68) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,286.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,340.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.37. BHP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,028 ($24.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,880.50 ($35.18). The stock has a market capitalization of £114.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,084.21, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 6,602.87%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

