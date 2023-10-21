Analysts Set DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target at $61.69

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.69.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOCU. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC upgraded DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DocuSign from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of DocuSign
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 381.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 108.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DocuSign Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.04. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -447.39, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 11.30% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $687.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
