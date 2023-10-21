Analysts Set Expectations for 41246 (APO.V)’s Q2 2024 Earnings (CVE:APO)

41246 (APO.V) (CVE:APO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 41246 (APO.V) in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 17th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.45). HC Wainwright also issued estimates for 41246 (APO.V)’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

41246 (APO.V) (CVE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.83) by C$0.37.

Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo had assets under management of approximately $433 billion as of September 30, 2020 in credit, private equity and real assets funds invested across a core group of nine industries where Apollo has considerable knowledge and resources.

