Analysts Set Expectations for Hancock Whitney Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 18th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $5.04 per share.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HWC. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.31.

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of HWC stock opened at $33.48 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.63. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $358.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 39.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 51.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 1,110 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $47,574.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,199.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hancock Whitney news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 23,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,034,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,036,236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $47,574.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,657 shares in the company, valued at $628,199.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,519 shares of company stock worth $1,164,908 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.54%.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.