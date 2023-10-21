Analysts Set Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Target Price at $23.18

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.18.

Several research firms have recently commented on ICPT. StockNews.com began coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. HC Wainwright downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. B. Riley downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $18.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.19. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $21.86.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.42. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 189.98% and a net margin of 68.07%. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Intercept Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,396,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,180,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,233,000 after purchasing an additional 604,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,755,000 after purchasing an additional 197,255 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,050,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 341,900 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 777,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 41,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

