Analysts Set Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) PT at $94.50

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $835,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,144 shares in the company, valued at $847,328.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $835,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,144 shares in the company, valued at $847,328.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $162,733.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,120.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,184 shares of company stock worth $11,698,010. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 85,429.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,318,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,279,526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303,111 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,476,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,550,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,930 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $87,617,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 707.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,203,000 after acquiring an additional 901,000 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $73.12 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $47.43 and a 52 week high of $98.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.20.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $190.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.37%. Analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

