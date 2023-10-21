Analysts Set Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Target Price at $70.41

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.76.

OXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on OXY

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 211,707,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,216,875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,355,469 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,173,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,030,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,927 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,687,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,851 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $65.18 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $76.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.98 and its 200-day moving average is $61.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 12.22%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.