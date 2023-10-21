Analysts Set SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) PT at GBX 959

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 959 ($11.71).

SGRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

In other news, insider Andy Harrison bought 104,514 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 761 ($9.30) per share, with a total value of £795,351.54 ($971,481.06). 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEGRO stock opened at GBX 701.40 ($8.57) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.87, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 684.20 ($8.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 920.20 ($11.24). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 723.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 756.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a GBX 8.70 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is presently -992.65%.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.3 million square metres of space (110 million square feet) valued at £21.0 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

