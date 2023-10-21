Analysts Set Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) PT at $9.71

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.71.

SHO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SHO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Down 0.9 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,473,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,572 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,315,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,934 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,227,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,283,000 after acquiring an additional 97,221 shares during the period. Finally, Rush Island Management LP grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 7,354,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,424,000 after acquiring an additional 943,686 shares during the period.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $11.38.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $276.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.58 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 5.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.38%.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Get Free Report

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.