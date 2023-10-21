Analysts Set TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Price Target at $4.00

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TuSimple by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TuSimple by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of TuSimple by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TuSimple by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of TuSimple by 398.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 24,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSP opened at $1.02 on Monday. TuSimple has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $6.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $233.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.81.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.42. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 8,526.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.29%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TuSimple will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and Asia-Pacific region. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

