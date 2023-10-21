Analyzing Franklin Wireless (FKWL) and Its Rivals

Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Franklin Wireless to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of Franklin Wireless shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of Franklin Wireless shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Franklin Wireless and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Wireless Competitors 257 666 1241 42 2.48

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 38.28%. Given Franklin Wireless’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Franklin Wireless has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Franklin Wireless and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Wireless $45.95 million -$2.86 million -12.25 Franklin Wireless Competitors $681.04 million $6.38 million -3.46

Franklin Wireless’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Wireless. Franklin Wireless is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Franklin Wireless has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Wireless’ peers have a beta of 3.72, suggesting that their average share price is 272% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Wireless and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Wireless -6.23% -6.94% -5.33% Franklin Wireless Competitors -9.69% 25.60% -3.15%

Summary

Franklin Wireless peers beat Franklin Wireless on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect. It also offers IOT server platform and application, which comprises Pintrac, a cloud based telecom grade server platform; Pintrac Mobile Device Management, an LTE hotspot; Pintrac Pet, a pet tracking application; Pintrac Auto that tracks, locates, and manages vehicles for consumers and businesses; and JEXtream, a cloud based telecom grade server platform for 5G devices and routers that enables enhanced remote management of device functionality. The company directly markets and sells its products to wireless operators, as well as indirectly through strategic partners and distributors located primarily in the North America, the Caribbean and South America, and Asia. Franklin Wireless Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

