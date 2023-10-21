Analyzing Loews (NYSE:L) & Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) and Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Progressive pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Loews pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Progressive pays out 8.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Loews pays out 4.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Loews is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Progressive has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loews has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progressive 2 5 8 0 2.40 Loews 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Progressive and Loews, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Progressive currently has a consensus target price of $155.93, suggesting a potential upside of 0.73%. Given Progressive’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Progressive is more favorable than Loews.

Profitability

This table compares Progressive and Loews’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progressive 4.67% 17.23% 3.47% Loews 8.21% 8.72% 1.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.7% of Progressive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Loews shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Progressive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Loews shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Progressive and Loews’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progressive $49.61 billion 1.83 $721.50 million $4.61 33.58 Loews $14.04 billion 1.01 $1.01 billion $5.26 11.96

Loews has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Progressive. Loews is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Progressive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Progressive beats Loews on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property. The Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos and recreational vehicles (RV). This segment's products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, watercrafts, snowmobiles, and related products. The Commercial Lines segment provides auto-related liability and physical damage insurance, and business-related general liability and property insurance for autos, vans, pick-up trucks, and dump trucks used by small businesses; tractors, trailers, and straight trucks primarily used by regional general freight and expeditor-type businesses, and long-haul operators; dump trucks, log trucks, and garbage trucks used by dirt, sand and gravel, logging, garbage/debris removal, and coal-type businesses; and tow trucks and wreckers used in towing services and gas/service station businesses; as well as non-fleet and airport taxis, and black-car services. The Property segment writes residential property insurance for homeowners, other property owners, and renters, as well as offers manufactured homes, personal umbrella insurance, and primary and excess flood insurance. The company offers policy issuance and claims adjusting services; and acts as an agent to homeowners, general liability, workers' compensation insurance, and other products. It also provides reinsurance services. The company sells its products through independent insurance agencies, as well as through mobile applications and over the phone. The Progressive Corporation was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages. It also provides loss-sensitive insurance programs; and warranty, risk management, information, and claims administration services. The company markets its insurance products and services through independent agents, brokers, and managing general underwriters. In addition, the company is involved in the transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids(NGLs), and hydrocarbons through natural gas pipelines covering approximately 13,615 miles of interconnected pipelines; 450 miles of NGL pipelines in Louisiana and Texas; 14 underground storage fields with an aggregate gas capacity of approximately 213 billion cubic feet of natural gas; and eleven salt dome caverns and related brine infrastructure for providing brine supply services. Further, the company operates a chain of 26 hotels; and develops, manufactures, and markets a range of extrusion blow-molded and injection molded plastic containers for customers in the pharmaceutical, dairy, household chemicals, food/nutraceuticals, industrial/specialty chemicals, and water and beverage/juice segments, as well as manufactures commodity and differentiated plastic resins from recycled plastic materials. Loews Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

