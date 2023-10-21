Analyzing SCI Engineered Materials (SCIA) and Its Peers

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report) is one of 19 public companies in the “Electrical industrial apparatus” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare SCI Engineered Materials to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SCI Engineered Materials and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCI Engineered Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A SCI Engineered Materials Competitors 50 437 664 24 2.56

As a group, “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 182.17%. Given SCI Engineered Materials’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SCI Engineered Materials has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SCI Engineered Materials $23.47 million $1.96 million 9.77 SCI Engineered Materials Competitors $542.26 million -$57.14 million 16.51

This table compares SCI Engineered Materials and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SCI Engineered Materials’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than SCI Engineered Materials. SCI Engineered Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

SCI Engineered Materials has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCI Engineered Materials’ competitors have a beta of 1.31, meaning that their average stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SCI Engineered Materials and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCI Engineered Materials 7.86% 21.64% 16.26% SCI Engineered Materials Competitors -34.85% -3.55% -1.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.0% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of shares of all “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

SCI Engineered Materials Company Profile

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. engages in the manufacture and supply of materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications in the United States. The company offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, solar, flat panel displays, defense, aerospace, and photonics. Its materials are used to produce nano layers of metals and oxides for advanced material systems; and in applying decorative coatings for end uses, such as sink faucets to produce various electronic, photonic, and semiconductor products. The company serves domestic and multi-national corporations, universities, and research institutions. SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. distributes its products directly, as well as through manufacturers' representatives internationally. The company was formerly known as Superconductive Components, Inc. and changed its name to SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. in 2007. SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

