AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives $34.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $32.44. The stock has a market cap of $479.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of -0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average is $19.56.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 1,113.38% and a negative return on equity of 65.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $75,251.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 882 shares in the company, valued at $17,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $41,005.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,145.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $75,251.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,895,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,246,000 after acquiring an additional 39,228 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,745,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,442,000 after buying an additional 115,846 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,154,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after buying an additional 181,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,034,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after buying an additional 574,987 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

