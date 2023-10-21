AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.40.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

AU stock opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.56. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $30.26.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AU. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 31.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

Featured Articles

