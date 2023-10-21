APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on APA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $42.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 3.50. APA has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $50.58.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. The business’s revenue was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,681 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,784,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,934 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in shares of APA by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,915,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,239,000 after acquiring an additional 440,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of APA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,144,000 after acquiring an additional 153,743 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

