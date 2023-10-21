Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AROC shares. TheStreet raised Archrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Archrock from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archrock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Archrock from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Archrock from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

AROC opened at $12.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.72. Archrock has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $247.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.78 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archrock will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 144.19%.

In other Archrock news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $137,941.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,237 shares in the company, valued at $501,056.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Archrock by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Archrock by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

