Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ASC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASC

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

NYSE:ASC opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $19.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.57 million, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.89 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 37.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is 17.23%.

Institutional Trading of Ardmore Shipping

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardmore Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.