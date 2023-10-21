Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Receives $11.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.29.

ACRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ACRE

Ares Commercial Real Estate Price Performance

Ares Commercial Real Estate Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE ACRE opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $500.25 million, a P/E ratio of -91.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.29%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,319.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,734,000 after buying an additional 251,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,703,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,255,000 after buying an additional 162,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,884,000 after buying an additional 118,414 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,145,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,414,000 after buying an additional 439,585 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,046,000 after buying an additional 30,549 shares during the period. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.