Arm Holdings plc’s Quiet Period To End on October 24th (NASDAQ:ARM)

ARM’s (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Tuesday, October 24th. ARM had issued 95,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 14th. The total size of the offering was $4,870,500,000 based on an initial share price of $51.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARM. HSBC began coverage on ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 62.05.

NASDAQ:ARM opened at 47.87 on Friday. ARM has a one year low of 46.50 and a one year high of 69.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ARM during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ARM during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ARM during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ARM during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARM during the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

