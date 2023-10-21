Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $6,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 626,679.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,354,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,461,951,000 after buying an additional 864,216,493 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,878,000 after buying an additional 3,848,242 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9,292.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,945,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,352,000 after buying an additional 4,892,549 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,421,000 after buying an additional 1,435,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,072,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,548,000 after buying an additional 265,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $121.85 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $87.99 and a one year high of $130.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.93 and its 200 day moving average is $108.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,785,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811,090 shares in the company, valued at $97,785,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $93,606.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.