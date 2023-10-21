Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FMC were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the first quarter valued at $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in FMC during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in FMC during the first quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in FMC by 872,245.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after acquiring an additional 174,449 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FMC opened at $66.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.15. FMC Co. has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $134.38.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $987,294.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,522.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $987,294.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of FMC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

