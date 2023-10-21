Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 8,434 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $7,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.7% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of LKQ by 1.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 5.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 1.5% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of LKQ by 1.1% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LKQ. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,655,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $48.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.06. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.34.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

